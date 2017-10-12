British singer Seal announces comeback with new album of timeless classics - listen here The singer has released his 10th album Standards

British soul legend Seal has made an incredible comeback! The singer has returned to the limelight with his new album, Standards, which boasts a series of timeless classics - combining his unique voice with some of the greatest jazz standards and swing classics ever written. Throughout his 30-year career, the star's 10th studio album breathes life into iconic hits, paying tribute to legends including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Nina Simone.

Speaking about the new album, Seal said: "This is the album I have always wanted to make. I grew up listening to music from the Rat Pack era, so recording these timeless tunes was a lifelong dream. It was a true honour to collaborate with the same musicians who performed with Frank Sinatra and so many of my favourite artists, in the very same studios where the magic was first made - it was one of the greatest days of my recording career." His new track, Anyone Who Knows What Love Is, premiered this week. Watch the music video below:

Seal has sold over 30 million records worldwide in a career spanning three decades, which is glittered with Brit, Grammy and Ivor Novello awards. He calls the making of this album as “one of the greatest” of his recording career. Seal has also announced UK tour dates for 2018 in support of his tenth studio album. Standards will be released on 10th November through Decca Records / Virgin EMI.