Victoria Beckham has finally been reunited with her eldest son Brooklyn. The former Spice Girl, who has admitted to crying buckets since her son flew the nest, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram. The clip showed Brooklyn, 18, giving his mum a big hug as she leant into him. "I love u so much @brooklynbeckham x kisses from NYC x," Victoria wrote.

Her eldest son is currently studying photography at Parsons School of Design. Brooklyn left the family home in London in August, and doting mum Victoria has been very open about missing her firstborn. Appearing on make-up channel Pixiwoo last month, she confessed: "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying. I miss him so much, so much."

It seems the teenager is also missing his family, as Brooklyn often takes to Instagram to posts photos of his famous parents and siblings. A month into his studies, he received a very thoughtful gift from his family – a collection of photographs of Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Brooklyn lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."

The aspiring student is settling into life in the Big Apple, and appears to have rekindled his romance with American actress, Chloe Grace Moretz. Brooklyn recently uploaded a video of his girlfriend dancing in the aisle of a supermarket and captioned it: "Oh my ❤️❤️." The pair also enjoyed a trip to Dublin this week, with Brooklyn posting a sweet selfie of the pair drinking Guinness at the famed Guinness factory. "Dublin. You were amazing," he wrote.