David Beckham shows off amazing art skills for daughter Harper - see his drawing! The doting dad shared the beautiful picture on social media

David Beckham is certainly a man of many talents and the former footballer has showed off a new skill on his Instagram Stories page. The star shared a video clip of him drawing a sweet princess picture, presumably for his daughter Harper, and it’s really good! In the video we see dad-of-four David carefully drawing on a sketch pad with a simple pencil. Little Harper will surely be delighted with her beautiful drawing done by her arty dad.

David's lovely drawing for daughter Harper

David has shown off his creative side before on his Instagram page, recently posting a snap of a Lego castle he made for his daughter. He captioned the photo: “1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning.” In the past he has also posted a photo of himself cooking for the family. David wrote: “Preparing the beef stew just like mum used to make it... Not as tasty but not far away... Plus dumplings mmmmmm oh and a little Guinness.”

1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

The Beckhams are certainly a creative family. Mum Victoria took the fashion world by storm last week when she debuted her new clothing collection at New York Fashion Week. Husband David and their eldest son Brooklyn watched from the glamourous front row beside new Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. Brooklyn has just moved to New York to study photography. He has already published his first photography book called What I See and regularly posts stylish shots on his social media pages.

LOOK: David Beckham's pregnant sister Joanne shows off baby bump in gorgeous photo

David recently shared a photo of himself and Brooklyn arriving in New York for his son’s big move, with the good luck message: "Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man.. Proud of you bust." Brooklyn's grandmother, Sandra Beckham, echoed her son's heartfelt words, and messaged her grandson to say: "Going to miss you. So proud." Fans were also quick to share their well wishes, with one writing: "All the best of luck to him," while another wondered: "My niece has just moved there to fashion school. Maybe you can become friends?"