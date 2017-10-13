Ben Shephard reveals painful ankle injury – on Friday 13th! The TV star fell while trying to impress his children

Ben Shephard sparked concern amongst Good Morning Britain viewers as he revealed he has ruptured ligaments in his ankle – coincidentally sharing the news on Friday 13th. The 42-year-old presenter appeared on Friday's show sporting a big plastic boot on one foot, and admitted that he had injured himself while trying to impress his children a few days earlier. Ahead of the show, Ben shared a photo showing him holding his injured leg in the air, while flanked by his co-hosts Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins. "Morning all – so this grew on me overnight!" he wrote. "No, not @kategarraway or @CharlotteHawkins, the air cast. I may have been failing to be a ninja – again."

Ben Shephard shared a photo of his plastic ankle boot on Twitter

Once the cameras were rolling, Kate was quick to discuss her co-presenter's misfortune. "It's Friday 13th and Ben Shephard has already had his bad luck – take a look at what he's wearing this season," she said. "I'm modelling the latest in high street injury chic," Ben added, before revealing how he had injured himself. "I did it last week, but I didn't make a fuss," he said. "I ruptured a few ligaments in my ankle – I fell off a wall. I was messing around with the kids, trying to be too ninja and failing again! It's been quite bad!"

Good Morning Britain viewers were quick to wish Ben a speedy recovery. "Ah get well soon Ben (It’s better to be a failed ninja than never to try and be a ninja at all)," one wrote. Another added: "Oh dear! I hope your leg gets better soon Ben. You'll always be a ninja to me."