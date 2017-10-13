Ben Affleck spends day with Jennifer Garner and daughters after sexual harassment apology Ben Affleck has taken his two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, out for ice cream

Ben Affleck has spent the day with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their two daughters, Violet, 11, and eight-year-old Seraphina, shortly after apologising for sexually harassing Hilarie Burton years ago on TRL. The Batman Vs Superman actor looked downcast as he took his daughters for ice cream with Jennifer while leaving their son, Samuel, at home. The pair, who separated back in 2015, still spend time together as a family.

READ: Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter amid Harvey Weinstein allegations - see her response

Ben and Jennifer took their daughters out for ice cream

Ben apologised for groping the One Tree Hill star on Wednesday, tweeting: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologise," after a video resurfaced that showed him touching her breast during an interview. One of Hilarie's fans tweeted: "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though," to which Hilarie replied: "I didn't forget." She later added: "Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid… Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love." Fans were quick to respond to Ben's apology, with one writing: "Gonna need a bit more than this, have you said anything else to her and will there be a later statement," while another added: "Looks like you're carrying on your mentor Harvey Weinstein's sick legacy. Hollywood is a sewer."

READ: Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter amid Harvey Weinstein allegations - see her response

Ben took Violet and Seraphina for ice cream

The Good Will Hunting actor released a statement responding to the revelation that Harvey Weinstein has sexually harassed several women over three decades. He tweeted: "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behaviour when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."