Chrissy Teigen is amongst the many stars who has boycotted Twitter in support of Rose McGowan's temporary suspension. Rose, who has alleged she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, was told by Twitter that her account had been suspended after she accused Ben Affleck of knowing about the Hollywood producer's actions. Celebrities including Chrissy, Mark Ruffalo and Elizabeth Banks have shown their support by vowing not to tweet.

Chrissy, 31, told her Twitter followers: "Ladies. Let’s do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better." The model shared snapshot showing that she turned off her Twitter notifications. She added: "Tomorrow. No secret timeline checking, no tweets, no clicking the bluebird square. They need to see we matter… I'm boycotting for many reasons. To stand with the victims of sexual assault, online threats and abuse. And… to boycott the fact our demented [explicit] president can tweet nuclear threats of war I can't even see." Actor Mark simply tweeted: "Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter." Hanger Games star Elizabeth added: "Taking a mental health break from Twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter."

Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017

Taking a mental health break from Twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 13, 2017

Twitter has since reinstated Rose's account, and has explained why they suspended the Charmed actress' profile, claiming that one of her tweets contained a private phone number. In a statement they wrote: "We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her tweets included a private phone number, which violates our terms of service. The tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

The statement continued: "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices." Last week, Rose, 44, reportedly sued Harvey for making advances on her during the production of 1996 hit Scream. In a series of tweets, the actress accused the disgraced director of raping her. She also hit out at Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, criticising the company for doing business with Harvey. "I told the head of your studio that HW raped me," she wrote. "Over & over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."