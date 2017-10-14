Madonna pays loving tribute to daughter Lourdes on her 21st birthday The singer shared sweet photos to celebrate her daughter’s landmark birthday

It’s a big day in Madonna’s household as her eldest child Lourdes turns 21! The singer paid tribute to her daughter on Saturday by posting a throwback photo of the pair together with a sweet message. The photo shows Madonna and Lourdes lying together on the grass in their garden and captures a wonderful mother-daughter bonding moment.

Or in our own backyard!! 😍😍😍. You are always in my heart ♥️♥️♥️🎉🎂!! Happy Birthday Lola. 💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋💋🌹🌹💋 La Princessa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0HDCZfrtoz — Madonna (@Madonna) October 14, 2017

On her Twitter page, the proud mum shared three pictures of Lourdes, who she affectionately calls ‘Lola’. Madonna captioned the photos: "Whether you are in Cuba… Or in Kenya… Or in our own backyard!! You are always in my heart. Happy Birthday Lola. La Princessa," with several heart emojis.

Whether you are In Cuba.....,,,,,,,,..🇨🇺 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/H98AOV6mkz — Madonna (@Madonna) October 14, 2017

The star’s fans loved the tribute, with one saying: "Such a beautiful photo!!! You can feel the love!" A second follower wrote: "Happy Birthday Lola! Beautiful as her mother!" Another fan told Madonna: "Happy Happy Birthday Lola!! All blessings...Enjoy every bit of it!! Beautiful picture!!"

In August, Madonna shared a photo of her family all together as she celebrated her 59th birthday with a gypsy-themed party in Puglia, Italy. Posing with her six children, the star looked happy and content to have all her children together. Standing alongside her were her sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11 and her four daughters, Lourdes, then 20, Mercy, 11, and twins Esther and Stella, age four.

Madonna and Lourdes are clearly very close, as one photo from the singer’s birthday celebrations shows. In the picture, a stunning-looking Lourdes holds her mum’s face in her hand and gives her a loving kiss on the cheek as Madonna smiles and closes her eyes. Madonna captioned the picture: “Best.”