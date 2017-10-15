Holly Willoughby celebrates Mark Francis’ birthday with glam friends The TV host shared the party photo on social media

Looks like Holly Willoughby had a fun evening hanging out with her glamourous friends for Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis’ birthday. The This Morning host shared a photo with her Instagram followers showing her celebrating with the Chelsea set. Holly wrote: "Happy beautiful birthday @markvandelli love my gals... @emmaweymouth @piersha @jadeh_a@shadiritchie1 @ellecaring xxx." Birthday boy Mark looked dashing as always taking centre stage in the picture. Holly can be seen looking stunning at the back of the group in a black and red striped outfit.

Holly Willoughby with MIC's Mark Francis and friends Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

Holly certainly has some high-profile friends. As well as her friendship with MIC actor Mark, also in the photo are Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Shadi Ritchie who is wife to property tycoon Bruce Ritchie, and Elle Caring, whose father-in-law Richard Caring owns The Ivy.

Holly’s Instagram followers loved the glimpse into the star’s social life. One fan told her: "You all look great and seem to be having a wonderful time. That's a weekend to share, and thank you for doing so. Enjoy." Another wrote: "All the Ladies are Stunning." While one fan said: "Your photos just look way to posh! Good work!"

Holly Willoughby in St Tropez this summer with Mark Francis Photo credit: Instagram / Mark Vandelli

Holly also met up with Mark Francis back In August in St Tropez. She was spotted on a night out with Mark and comedian Jimmy Carr, as they enjoyed all that the town had to offer. The group visited Bagatelle Beach, a beachfront restaurant and club that serves traditional French cuisine. A photo shared by Mark on Instagram showed the trio posing with a couple of Mark's friends, along with the caption: "The Saints of Tropez!"