Martine McCutcheon opens up about father's abuse: 'He threatened to drop me off a balcony' The former soap star has given a candid insight into her childhood

Martine McCutcheon has opened up about the horrors of her "difficult" childhood, claiming her parents' dysfunctional relationship had a huge effect on her upbringing. In a candid interview with The Guardian, the former EastEnders actress revealed her father, Thomas Hemmings, took drugs and alcohol which fuelled his anger. "Mum suffered domestic abuse at his hands and, when I was a baby, he threatened to drop me over a balcony when he was high," she shared. Despite the apparent abuse, Martine described her dad as a "handsome and charismatic" man. She added: "Beautiful women fell at his feet. Mum was really attractive, but couldn't understand his fascination with her."

Martine's mother, Jenny Tomlin, was married to Thomas for nine years. The Loose Women panellist said that after she and her mother left, her father refused to leave them alone - always finding out where they lived. Earlier this year, during an appearance on Loose Women, the 41-year-old revealed that her mother had to have panic buttons installed in their home. "We had panic buttons. In the end, I would call the police when I was four years old and they would keep me on the phone while what was going on was going on downstairs," she shared. "And guess what, by the time the police arrive it 'hadn't happened', so they couldn't convict him of anything."

Praising her mother's bravery, the star said she believes men can sometimes use children as a "weapon". She explained: "Sometimes these men do use children as a weapon. My mum was so strong and brave. It's a really scary decision to make, but women are dying of domestic abuse every week. They have to have a plan. These men are bullies and they're obsessed. It's all a calculated move."