Davina McCall has credited menopause for having a positive effect on her marriage with husband Matthew Robertson. The Long Lost Family presenter, who turned 50 on Monday, claimed that taking replacement drug HRT, has made her feel sexier than ever and that it has revitalised libido. Speaking candidly in The Telegraph's Stella magazine, Davina revealed: "All my symptoms stopped overnight. I'm not endorsing it. It was a personal decision. I feel, in a funny way, it's almost more attractive that I can't have children, because now I don't need to take contraception." She added: "There's a certain friskiness that comes about that. There is a confidence that comes with age."

Celebrating her milestone, Davina has been looking as fabulous as ever. At the start of October, Davina wowed her fans by sharing a photo of herself wearing a thong bikini for the first time on holiday. The mother-of-three took to Instagram post the snap in the daring scarlet swimwear. "Did a run this am… First foray into thong bikini… at 50," she wrote. "I'm showing off… I am. I'm pretty chuffed, having thought I would be in one-pieces after 40. I am so happy #growingolddisgracefully #girlstrip #cheekyview."

A fan of keeping fit, Davina has released 13 workout DVDs, and regularly shares photos of her participating in rigorous exercise regimes on social media. But Davina allows herself to have treats now and then. In an interview with Fit and Well magazine, Davina recently said: "Last summer, we'd had an amazing time away with the children and I got back and thought my jeans felt a bit tight. I'd put on 6lb in two months. The weight always goes on my bum and my thighs. All I could think was I had to get into the dress for This Time Next Year and look exactly the same as I had done a year ago."