They became the best of friends after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing last year, and have practically inseparable ever since. Speaking this week on her new Femme podcast, Daisy Lowe praised Louise Redknapp for renewing her confidence and helping her turn her life around. "I don't use best friend often especially with someone I've only known for a year but Louise Redknapp completely changed my life and the two of us became these kind of wonderful confidence boosters for one another," she shared.

The British model added: "I would never in a million years have the confidence to set up my own business, my own company, my own podcast, if it wasn’t for the incredible nurture of one of my best friends. We're like each other's cheerleaders. For a woman to be so firmly in the sisterhood, and so selfless and so kind, it meant the world." Daisy has also been credited with relaunching Louise's career amid her separation from husband Jamie Redknapp. Confirming that she and Jamie are living apart, 42-year-old Louise previously revealed that a pivotal moment came when Daisy walked into her dressing room and told her: "Oh my God, look at your gorgeous body. You have to wear a sexy dress." Louise further told The Telegraph's Stella magazine: "She kept on at me to wear something sexy, and by week three I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all."

Last week, Daisy opened up about their friendship during an appearance on Lorraine. The 28-year-old revealed how she and their Strictly friends "rallied round" the former pop star, confessing: "I was just like, 'You are such a gorgeous woman! I love you!' We all rallied round her." She added: "I was just so shocked because she is so much fun and we have really seen her come alive. And it's beautiful to see her blossom in that way." When chat show host Lorraine Kelly asked whether she would like to see Louise and Jamie patch things up, Daisy remarked: "Look, I love Jamie and I love Louise and I love their kids, and they've asked for privacy."