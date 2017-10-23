Kym Marsh shocks fans as she poses with 'twin' daughter Emilie The Coronation Street star uploaded a selfie on Twitter

Kym Marsh has shared a glamorous selfie showing her with her lookalike daughter Emilie Cunliffe. The Coronation Street actress enjoyed a night out with Emilie, 20, on Saturday night, with the pair posing for a Twitter photo together. Alongside the snapshot, Kym, 41, wrote: "Me and my beautiful @EmilieCunliffe last night." Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many remarking that mother and daughter could pass as sisters. In the image, the pair can be seen with matching long glossy locks, and smokey eye make-up. "Twins?" one follower remarked, while another added: "You're both beautiful, she takes after her mum."

Emilie is Kym's second eldest child from her former relationship with Dave Cunliffe; the pair also share a son together, 22-year-old David. The star is also a mum to six-year-old daughter Polly with ex-partner Jamie Lomas. Sadly the couple's first child, son Archie, was born 18 weeks early and passed away a few moments after his birth.

Kym, meanwhile, has been enjoying a dramatic few weeks on Corrie – and it looks like there’s another big storyline coming her way. Despite her character Michelle Connor seeing her stalker Will Chatterton jailed, she has revealed that life won’t be going back to normal for Michelle just yet. "I've been given some amazing opportunities, and there's still more to come," Kym recently told the Sun. "There's lots going on." A Coronation Street insider revealed that Michelle's latest ordeal would involve Robert returning from prison. "Robert's coming back to Weatherfield a different man," the source said "Prison has really changed him and his relationship with Michelle."