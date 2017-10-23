Loading the player...

Denise Van Outen and Lydia Bright have opened up about their decision to embark on a 52-mile hike through the Himalayas to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. The pair, who have been training for two months for the impressive ten-day trek, spoke to HELLO! about their planned trip, and revealed their preparations for the journey.

While training at the world-famous Champneys spa in Tring, Hertfordshire, Denise said: "We've been training for two months. I exercise regularly but with nine-hour-a-day walks ahead of us, we really need to build up our strength and stamina." Lydia added: "This is the fittest I've ever been. I've never taken my foot off the pedal when it comes to working out, but over the past eight weeks I've been cranking it up and going to the gym as much as possible. Now I really feel that I'm in the best shape ever, so bring it on."

The expedition will begin on Bonfire Night, and Denise spoke about the importance of raising money for the charity. "It's a great group of dedicated, caring people," she said. "Many of us have experience losing someone to brain tumours, which shockingly kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Yet just one per cent of the national budget for cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours, so we're doing our bit to help."

Denise has her own experience with the deadly illness, as her friends Nicki Waterman and Richard Hopkins have both died from brain tumours in the last five years. "I'll be thinking of them during the trek," Denise said. "We'll light candles for them at temples along the way and share stories about them at the farewell dinner. This expedition is not only a lovely way to pay tribute to the people who are no longer with us, it will also help future generations."

Denise also said it would be hard to leave her seven-year-old daughter, Betsy, at home, admitting it was "never easy". She said: "On my last trip, some schoolchildren sang for us and of course when I see little ones it makes me think of my seven-year-old daughter Betsy. It's never easy leaving her behind, but she understands what I'm doing and why. When she's older, I'd love to bring her with me."