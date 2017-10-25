Robbie Williams cancelled tour after being admitted to Intensive Care Robbie Williams cancelled his final tour dates in Russia due to illness

Robbie Williams has opened up about his decision to cancel his tour earlier in September, revealing that he received "very worrying" test results and ended up in the Intensive Care Unit as a result. In a video posted on Twitter, the Rock DJ singer confirmed that he has been recovering from the unknown illness for the last five weeks.

Robbie opened up about his illness

He said: "How I am is really good. I've been recovering from an illness now for the last five weeks. Unfortunately that illness kicked in just at the end of my tour, a tour which was going so well… I needed to finish that tour, I needed to go to Moscow and I needed to go to St Petersburg… Then I got some test results… They were very worrying and I ended up in ICU, so I couldn't go. I haven't pulled out of a tour for bad health since 1998 so you know if I can't do it then there's something going on that I just can't do it."

Robbie was forced to cancel several dates on his tour

The dad-of-two reassured fans that he was taking good care of himself, adding: "Now I am vegan, I do pilates every day. I do yoga every day and have a really big burger on a Sunday. I have a cheat meal. But I’m looking after myself. I know I’m going to be better than ever." His fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Sending LOVE and strength to you Rob, keep up that Yoga, I swear it's magic, it works wonders," while another added: "Glad to hear you are feeling better, nothing is more important than ur health. The concerts and the fans can and will wait!"

Robbie's publicist released a statement at the time, which read: "Due to illness, the final two dates of the European leg of The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour, St Petersburg and Moscow, have been cancelled. Robbie Williams will also not be appearing at The New Wave event in Sochi. Robbie Williams has played to over 1.1 million fans this summer and recently announced an Australasian leg of the tour which is happening in February and March 2018."