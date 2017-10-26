Eamonn Holmes posts rare photo of eldest son Declan The This Morning co-host shares Declan with ex-wife Gabriella

Eamonn Holmes was one proud father as he spent the day looking at potential wedding venues with his eldest son Declan, 28, - who announced his engagement at the beginning of the month. The This Morning co-host took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair enjoying a drink together, which he captioned: "This researching Irish #Wedding venues for my big Son @declan08is proving great Craic." Eamonn's wife Ruth Langsford was quick to remark on the fact Eamonn was holding up a glass of water, and joked: "Steady boys!" Another fan added: "I thought you didn’t drink Eamonn!"

Eamonn Holmes helped his son Declan hunt for the perfect wedding venue

Eamonn shares Declan with his ex-wife Gabriella, and took to Twitter to announce his son's happy engagement news. The TV presenter posted a photo of Declan with his fiancée Jenny Gouk,, which showed the couple posing together and Jenny showcasing her engagement ring. Eamonn wrote alongside the image: "I am proud to announce the engagement today of Number 1 son @decholmes & his now fiancée Dr @JennyGouk. Much happiness in both our families."

Eamonn's son Declan with fiancée Jenny Gouk

Eamonn is also dad to Rebecca, 26, and 24-year-old Niall, and shares 15-year-old son Jack with his wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford, who is currently competing in BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Ruth and her dance partner Anton Du Beke recently spoke to HELLO!, where the Loose Women host revealed that her daring costumes have won the seal of approval from Eamonn.

"One of them (the gowns) featured a nude bodice covered in dark blue netting," she said. "When I saw myself, I said to Eamonn, ‘I look like I’m naked underneath!’ to which he replied, ‘I know, it’s lovely, isn’t it.’"

Ruth also spoke of how thrilled she is with her newly-toned physique. "My waist is coming back and my inner thighs are stronger," she told HELLO! "I was concerned about keeping up with the younger ones, but actually, I’m doing all right. I’ll be as fit as a flea by the end of it, hopefully with a little rock hard bottom and thighs that don’t wobble."