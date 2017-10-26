John Michie marks his birthday with emotional tribute to daughter The Holby City actor's daughter was just 25 when she was found dead at Bestival on 11 September

Holby City actor John Michie was left bereaved following the death of his 25-year-old daughter Louella, who tragically died while at Bestival music festival in September. On Wednesday, John paid a heartbreaking tribute to Louella on his 61st birthday, taking to Instagram to share a picture of her Arsenal football shirt, which was adorned with the number five and her nickname "Lou Lou." John's friends and followers were quick to let the former Coronation Street actor know that he was in their thoughts. One wrote: "Thinking of you’re my dear friend John xx missing you my special girl." Another said: "Hope you're okay." A third added: "That's lovely, hold onto the good times."

John Michie paid an emotional tribute to his daughter Louella

Earlier in the month, John unveiled a touching tribute made by Louella's friends, which had been created nearby their family home in Holloway, North London. The soap star posted a video showing the stunning artwork made up of graffiti tributes spelling out "Louella" and "Love for Louella," in bold, vibrant colours, which he captioned: "#loveforlouella N15 6UR."

Last month, meanwhile, John shared a picture of his living room, which was filled with flowers and cards from friends and his cast mates at Holby City. "So much love for Lou Thank you everyone for cards , flowers & messages and thank you Holby actors for Louella rose. #loveforlouella," he wrote besides the image.

A grafitti tribute in honour of Louella was unveilled earlier in the month

John said his heart was broken following the death of his daughter. In a statement, he said: "Our hearts are broken by this horrific tragedy. We do not believe there to have been any malice intended in Louella and Ceon's weekend at Bestival," he said in a statement.

"They appear to have taken an illegal substance but we would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known. Louella inspired all who knew her with her joy of life. The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt tributes and messages."