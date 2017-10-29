Liam Payne is 'very proud' of girlfriend Cheryl – find out why Cheryl has shared some exciting news with fans

Aw, Liam Payne is one sweet boyfriend. The former One Direction star posted a loving message on girlfriend Cheryl's Instagram page on Saturday. Cheryl had shared news of her charity, Cheryl's Trust, which is opening a centre to help young people in the New Year. The new mum showed fans a photo of her sign on the building, which she is over the moon about. Liam told her: "Well done baby." He added: "I'm very proud of you."

Cheryl and Liam on a night out together in 2016

Cheryl's full message read: "It’s up… my sign is finally up...this picture made my heart race so fast! I cannot believe it. Seeing this makes it all seem like my dream is finally real. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every single person that has helped me reach this milestone. Without all the support and help along the way I would never have been able to get here. My heart if so full of pride, love and hope. The centre will be officially opening at the beginning of the New Year. Thank you #princestrust #cherylstrust."

Cheryl's followers were excited about her big news too and were quick to congratulate her. Strictly star and TV presenter Ruth Langsford was one of thousands who liked the post. One fan wrote: "Congrats on all your hard work. Hope it goes well." Another said: "Congrats @cherylofficial this is amazing you are such an inspiration and Liam isn’t the only one who's proud." Another follower told Cheryl: "Wow! What an awesome achievement that’s so meaningful and will do so much to help others."

Cheryl has recently returned to the spotlight after giving birth to her first child, a baby boy names Bear, in March. The star kept a low profile in the first few months as she enjoyed motherhood in private, but is now back in the public eye. On Saturday, Cheryl appeared in the audience of X Factor to support Liam as he performed his new single on the show. Cheryl was a guest judge on the talent show a week earlier, helping friend Simon Cowell choose his final three acts.