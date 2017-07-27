EastEnders spoiler: Linda Carter return date confirmed - what will she say about Whitney's big news? Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, will return to Albert Square within the next few weeks

It's not long until EastEnders fans will get to see Linda Carter back on the Square. Despite making brief appearances in a couple of episodes this year, the beloved Queen Vic landlady, played by Kellie Bright, has been absent since December last year as the actress went on maternity leave. Kellie welcomed baby Gene, her second son with husband Paul Stocker, in November. And now, BBC bosses have announced that the popular character will make her comeback for good on Monday 7 August.

EastEnders bosses have confirmed Linda Carter's permanent return date

Linda's appearance will come just days after her former daughter-in-law Whitney returns to Walford with big news. The barmaid, played by Shona McGarty, will soon tell Mick that she is now engaged to Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan). EastEnders fans recently found out that Linda is currently keeping a huge secret. Over the past few months she has been telling everyone that she's been looking after her mother Elaine, who suffered a stroke. But last month, it was revealed that Elaine is now better and that Linda is hiding something from her family.

Actress Kellie, who joined EastEnders back in 2013, welcomed her second child in November. She announced her pregnancy in May last year, tweeting: "Shhh... Don't tell anyone, but I'm pregnant! My hubby and I are over the moon & looking forward 2 meeting our little person in Nov #mama@40." She added: "And for those of you that want to know, I will be returning to @bbceastenders after I've had the baby #queenvicismyhome #LindaCarter4ever xx." [sic] Since landing the role, Kellie won the 2014 Digital Spy's Readers Award for Best Female Soap Actress, and along with Danny Dyer, was nominated for Best On-screen Partnership at The British Soap Awards in 2014.