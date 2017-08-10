Katie Holmes is set to star in film adaptation of The Secret The American actress has landed a leading role in the adaptation of Rhonda Byrne's 2006 bestseller novel

Katie Holmes is set to star in the film adaptation of Rhonda Byrne's 2006 bestseller novel The Secret, as announced by Covert Media's CEO Paul Hanson. According to Deadline, the American actress will portray the character of a hard-working young widower. The picture will be directed by Andy Tennant, who is best known for overseeing hit romantic comedies such as Sweet Home Alabama and Hitch.

Bekah Brunstetter, a writer on NBC's hit drama This Is Us, will adapt Rhonda Byrne's bestseller, with assistance from director Andy and his long-time writing partner Rick Parks. The film will be produced by Robert Cort alongside Paul Hanson.

The American actress stuns in jewel embellished ball gown

"Our filmmakers have created a compelling family love story that embodies the principles of The Secret," producer Robert explained. "We intend to make a film as funny, emotional and endearing as its message is hopeful." CEO Paul announced in a statement: "We are thrilled to be building The Secret with such a powerful combination of talent, both acting and directing, all rooted in a truly heartwarming script and the globally well-known book."

#setlife 🎬 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Katie is no stranger to living on film sets

Rhonda shared her thoughts on the adaptation, saying: "I am so excited that the film version of The Secret is finally here. This movie will not only be a great thrill for The Secret fans across the planet, it's also certain to ripple out and touch millions more people. The Secret book was life changing for so many, and this movie continues that legacy within a stunning piece of entertainment."

The Secret was a publishing phenomenon, selling 30 million copies around the world. It has also been translated into 50 different languages. The book also remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 190 weeks.