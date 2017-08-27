Take a look at Ruth Langsford in her dancing shoes during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsal The This Morning co-host is set to take part in the new series of the popular dance show

Ruth Langsford laughed off low betting odds made against her winning Strictly Come Dancing last week, and is now putting the practice in to compete in the popular dance competition. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the This Morning co-host posted a short video of her breaking into her golden dance shoes in the show's studios. In another clip, Ruth can be seen lying down on a mat outside doing some exercises, which she captioned: "@bbcstrictly homework!"

Ruth Langsford in her Strictly dancing shoes

Last week, Ladbrokes ranked Ruth's chances of winning the show as 66-1, which the 57-year-old branded as "unfair." She said: "I'm 66-1! It's embarrassing, I'm at the bottom and we haven't even started yet! It's a bit unfair. What are they judging me on?"

Ruth doing her Strictly Come Dancing homework

Husband Eamonn, meanwhile, hit back at the low betting odds over the weekend, telling The Mirror: "All I can say is that whoever dreamt up that price obviously has never seen her bottom twerking on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway!" Initially, he had also opened up about his nerves at Ruth appearing on the popular BBC dance contest. The TV presenter took to his social media pages after his wife was announced as the third celebrity, writing: "My darling wife will be in The #Strictly line up. I'm so proud... and so worried."

Ruth and Eamonn reacting to her low betting odds

Ruth revealed that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true shortly after the news of her participation was announced. She said: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"