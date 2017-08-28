Game of Thrones season eight might not air until 2019 Game of Thrones season eight might not air for another two years

Following Game of Thrones' explosive season seven finale on Monday, fans have been devastated to learn that they may have to wait another two years for new episodes, as it has been revealed that the eighth and final season of the hit fantasy TV series might not air until 2019.

The show might not return until 2019

Usually, the TV show consists of ten episodes which have previously aired every year around springtime, the only exception being season seven, which aired aired in mid-July so that filming could take place over winter. However, it appears that season eight will take even longer to appear on our screens. According to HBO's programming chief, Casey Bloys, a 2019 air date is a distinct possibility. Chatting to Entertainment Weekly about whether the final six episodes could air in 2019, he said: "Yeah. They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We'll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing."

The season seven finale aired on Monday

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, revealed that filming begins in October 2017. During an interview with Larry King, he said: "I knew what was going to happen for the first three seasons. After that, it's been a season at a time. You get the scripts a month before we start shooting, or six weeks, and then you know what's going to happen that season. But, I don't know what's going to happen next season. We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we'll get the scripts and I'll find out. I'm very curious."

Nikolaj revealed they are filming season eight in October

Fans have taken to social media to discuss the long wait before season eight, with one sharing a photo of an upset character, writing: "Mood until 2019 #GameofThrones," while another joked: " HBO is punishing us by releasing season 8 in 2019 ,I blame the hackers #GameOfThrones."