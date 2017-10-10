Strictly responds to claims Brian Conley is receiving 'special treatment' It has been revealed that Brian's brother works on the BBC show

Brian Conley has been hit with reports that he is receiving "special treatment" while competing on Strictly Come Dancing. It has emerged that Brian's brother Alan has worked for years as a floor manager on the series, and, according to the Sun, the family link is said to have upset other contestants who think he is being treated more favourably. "Staying in Strictly and doing well is in no small part down to how your clips are edited and the airtime each celebrity gets, so having a family member on staff is bound to help," a source told the publication. However, a spokesperson for the dance show has now dismissed the reports, categorically stating: "These claims are utter nonsense."

Brian Conley is competing in Strictly with professional dancer Amy Dowden

It comes just days after it was reported that Brian wanted to leave Strictly to concentrate on his new pantomime role. But again the claims seem unfounded, with the 56-year-old taking to Twitter last week to refute the allegations. "Just woke to the news that I apparently want to be out of Strictly," he tweeted. "What utter b******t! I'm loving this & 100% want to stay in as long as poss," he told fans, alongside an angry face emoji.

Another week another spray tan. Many thanks to all of you who voted for me and @dowden_amy it means so much love you all Bri. X #Strictly pic.twitter.com/LpG9nKXSyj — Brian Conley (@RealBrianConley) October 8, 2017

The star took to Twitter to thanks fans after making it through to week four of the competition

Brian has proven a popular contestant on this year's Strictly. On Saturday he took to the dance floor with partner Amy Dowden to perform the American Smooth to If I Only Had A Brain from The Jungle Book, with the pair receiving a score of 22 from the judges. After successfully making it through to the next round, Brian took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support. Sharing a photo following a recent fake tan session, he wrote: "Another week another spray tan. Many thanks to all of you who voted for me and @dowden_amy it means so much, love you all Bri. X."