Find out why Great British Bake Off finalist Andrew ran around the tent shirtless Andrew Smyth revealed that a fear of bees led him to stop the filming when one fell into his shirt!

The Great British Bake Off is just about to enter the quarter finals, and we sat down with Selasi Gbormittah and Andrew Smyth to discuss the latest episode of the baking show, and to find out some behind-the-scenes gossip from their time in the competition! Andrew, who was a finalist in the 2016 show, revealed his funniest moment on set came when a wasp flew down his shirt, leading him to pull his top off and run around the tent!

Andrew told HELLO!: "There was a time in the tent when Tom's bake was being judged and I have a real fear of wasps and this wasp or bee fell down into my shirt, and it ended with me running around the tent with Sue shouting, 'Paramedic!', and we had to stop filming and get the medical guy out."

As Selasi joined in on the anecdote, adding: "He stripped off!", Andrew continued: "Candice and Jane had to strip my shirt off so I was just topless in the middle of the tent. By the time of the judging I was so chilled because I was like, 'I've already just embarrassed myself in front of all the crew and the presenters.' I can laugh about it now but at the time I was hyperventilating."

The two bakers opened up about their favourite Bake Off moments

Selasi revealed that his funniest moment in the tent was when he burned his churros but attempted to present the mishap as cinnamon. He said: "I ended up burning churros and they were still raw and then what I used to try to do was blag my way through every bake and Mary was great but Paul would see through everything. Mary went, 'They're a bit course,' and I said, 'Nah it's the cinnamon', but Paul said, 'Nah Selasi they're burned,' and we all just burst out laughing behind the scenes."