Alan Davies has opened up about The Great British Bake Off's biggest flaw during an appearance on An Extra Slice. The comedian discussed the problem with the baking show with Jo Brand, Fay Ripley and Nick Hewer, and pointed out that it was impossible to know whether a bake was actually any good because you can't smell or taste the food.

The QI panellist said: "It's a slightly flawed programme, this. It's very entertaining, and they're very nice the bakers, but you can't taste the [food] or smell it, can you? So, on the photo you think Sophie's pizza is the best but you haven't had it in your gob, have you?" He then joked that he wanted to try the bakes for himself, adding: "Can't they just send a bit of it out?" Jo replied: "Imagine if you were watching it and there was a knock at the door!"

Alan joined Jo Brand on An Extra Slice

However, Fay was quick to point out that was why Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judged the food, saying: "That's why we've got the judges to tell us!" The latest episode of the popular show saw Steven made Star Baker for the third time in the competition, while Yan was the latest contestant to leave the tent after a difficult week. HELLO! was recently joined by Selasi Gbormittah and Andrew Smyth, who opened up about their favourite moments on the show.

Andrew said: "There was a time in the tent when Tom's bake was being judged and I have a real fear of wasps and this wasp or bee fell down into my shirt, and it ended with me running around the tent with Sue shouting, 'Paramedic!', and we had to stop filming and get the medical guy out… Candice and Jane had to strip my shirt off so I was just topless in the middle of the tent."