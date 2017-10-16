Greg James reveals why new music show 'Sounds Like Friday' is nothing like 'Top of the Pops' The BBC is preparing for the launch of a brand new music show

Exciting news music fans! The BBC is set to unveil a brand new Friday night TV show this month, fronted by Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Radio 1 Xtra's Dotty. The six-part music series – titled Sounds Like Friday - will see the duo share presenting duties with a different major artist each week, and will feature live music, fun sketches and topical entertainment. Ahead of the show's October launch, Greg sat down with HELLO! to talk about his latest venture, saying: "This show will make people sit down and it will be an event that people talked about!" His co-host Dotty agreed. "I'm looking forward to acts who are doing more than just performing, we are going to have co-hosting and sketches," she said, adding: "There will be acts that are willing to do things that they haven't done before."

Greg revealed that Sounds Like Friday Night, will be embracing all the ways of entertainment. "Not just being entertained by what’s the top 20 - people will be entertained in so many different ways," he said. "You can sit back and watch the tele, someone is making a choice for you. It will be a nice summary of the week."

Co-host Dotty, meanwhile, will be curating the guests, taking over the social media and getting out to meet fans across the country. "Every part of the show should be able to be enjoyed as part of isolation," she said. "People have been waiting for this kind of thing."

The duo will be sharing presenting duties along with a different major music artist each week. The star hosts are yet to be revealed but Greg gave a little insight to what we can expect. "All the people that you hear on Radio 1 have potential to be on this thing, all the headliners at festivals," he said, adding: "Big names that everyone recognises will be there and hopefully with that we will get the audience to listen to brand new rappers."