WARNING! Articles contain spoilers for last night's Great British Bake Off

Viewers were left devastated whenLiam Charles was the latest contestant to leave the Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night. The youngest baker in the tent struggled with the technical challenge and showstopper rounds in the 'Forgotten Bakes' week, and was ultimately chosen to leave the competition by Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Fans were quick to discuss the decision on Twitter, with one writing: "NO. I WILL NOT LET THIS STAND," while another added: "I'm cancelling my TV licence. How could you do this to everyone." Others thought that Liam's fellow contestant, Kate, should have left after also having a tricky week, with one writing: "What on earth was this decision about? One bad week and Liam goes but Kate has been consistently poor for weeks," while another added: "Kate should've gone. Liam’s been great!" Former contestant Val tweeted Liam, writing: "Liam I wish I had been half as good a baker at your age, if I had I would have been great. Onwards and upwards."

That’s a wrap! Onwards and upwards from this moment on, just like to give say a massive thank you to everyone who supported me and cheered me on. Remember, it’s just the beginning 😛🍰🙃🍩 #CAKEBOY A post shared by Liam Charles (@liamcbakes) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Speaking about the competition, Liam, 19, said: "Onwards and upwards. It's not the end of me, it's just the beginning. I'm coming for Paul Hollywood's job in a couple of years!" He also tweeted: "THAT'S A WRAP! Just like to give say a massive thank you to everyone who supported me. Remember, it's just the beginning." His fellow competitors were also quick to offer their support, with Julia writing: "What can I say? Well, I'm a little bit heartbroken (only a little bit), but I'm a very proud sister. So happy I got the chance to meet you! It is only the beginning right," while 2016 finalist Andrew Smyth wrote: "Well deserved & pushing the boat out @Staceydeehart! But @LiamcBakes get in there and replace Paul next year."

The quarter-final episode saw the final group of bakers – Liam, Kate, Sophie, Stacey and Steven – attempt to make long-forgotten bakes from history, which included Bedfordshire clangers, Rum Nicky and a Savoy cake for the showstopper.