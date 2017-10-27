Strictly's Mollie King and AJ Pritchard confirmed to perform after dancer has been 'bedridden' AJ and Mollie look to be growing closer every week

Great news for Strictly fans. Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will perform this weekend after fears the professional dancer may have been too unwell to compete. AJ has reportedly been bedridden this week, leaving Mollie to rehearse with a back-up dancer named Patrick. However, the pair appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Thursday night to speak about their next routine. Mollie and AJ, who looked well and recovered, spoke about their upcoming Latin dance.

"Cha cha cha is the devil for me, it's not agreeing with me," said The Saturdays singer. "AJ is actually being quite positive with me this week, because I'm being quite negative. You know when it's just not going in the body? And I'm really trying to keep the straight legs. It feels weird to keep the legs straight all the time and poor AJ's like, 'Keep it snappy, keep it sharp.'"

AJ looked well and recovered on It Takes Two

"Well I don't really give you a break, do I?" said AJ. The pair, who have been the subject of romance rumours, will dance to Kylie Minogue's Better The Devil You Know for Halloween week. AJ took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair, writing: "I’m READY for Strictly HALLOWEEN are you ??" Mollie uploaded the same snap and captioned it: "Better the devil you know, right @aj11ace? Who's ready for #Halloween?"

Mollie has spent a part of this week rehearsing with another dancer, Patrick, while AJ recovers. A source told The Sun: "AJ has been struck down with a bug. He really needs to lie down for the majority of the day as his temperature is up and down. He's popping in every now and then to training to advise on the choreography, but he doesn't want to give Mollie his illness."

The pair have been the subject of romance rumours

Aston Merrygold defends previous dance experience

Romance rumours have been surrounding Mollie and AJ for weeks, after fans have noticed their great on-screen chemistry. AJ's dad Adrian has even spoken about their close friendship. "They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do," Adrian told the Mirror, adding that his son and the singer are "having a lot of fun" and have "really bonded."