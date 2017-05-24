Olivia Wilde: 'Most beauty products are toxic' The actress has said is deeply concerned about the amount of toxic ingredients used in beauty products

Actress Olivia Wilde is deeply concerned about the amount of toxic ingredients used in American beauty products. The actress announced her new role as chief brand activist for sustainable skincare brand True Botanicals last week and now reveals she agreed to work with company bosses because they offer toxin-free items.

"People assume there is regulation where there just isn't," Olivia tells New York Magazine's The Cut. "That (belief) comes from blindingly trusting that the government is protecting them.

"The EU has banned over 1,300 ingredients and the U.S. has banned less than 20. That's staggering. The reasons behind it are entirely political. I think it's shocking and outrageous. It's something women have to regulate for themselves."

Olivia is now committed to taking her role as True Botanicals' chief brand activist very seriously, revealing she's very proud of her new title: "It means my partnership goes beyond just being the face.

"I'm looking forward to helping consumers understand not only the products themselves and the experience in using them, but how they're made, the supply chain, the ingredients, down to the packaging. If you're the face of the brand, it's not really even asked of you. They don't expect you to have an interest in any of those things. It's an entirely different experience (working with True Botanicals)."

Olivia, who served as the face of cosmetics giant Revlon for five years until 2016, is also confident about the effectiveness of True Botanicals products.

"This is a company that's not only offering a natural alternative, but also showing that it will work better than the toxic stuff you were putting on your face," she notes, revealing independent clinical trials for True Botanicals beat cosmetics brands like La Mer and Proactiv in terms of anti-aging and anti-acne products.