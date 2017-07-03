Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases stunning make-up look in smouldering Instagram selfie Catherine looked fabulous in the striking head-shot

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked fabulous in her latest Instagram post – where her radiant youthful looks were evident for all to see. The Chicago actress looked beautiful in the head-shot, which she captioned: "Rise and Shine." In the image, Catherine’s large brown eyes were rimmed with a bold outline of black liner and her eyelashes were elongated by layers of mascara. The 47-year-old’s eyes were further enhanced by her perfectly groomed brow and her make-up look was completed with a neutral lip.

Meanwhile, Catherine’s long, dark, glossy hair looked fabulous styled in loose waves, that cascaded gently past her shoulders. Emulating Hollywood glamour, the mother-of-two was pictured in a black silk robe. Fans of the star, who regularly posts glamorous selfies on social media, were quick to compliment her sublime look. "Only words of admiration! What a talented person! Beautiful and talented!!" wrote one, while another simply said: "Queen."

Catherine Zeta Jones rocked a fabulous smoky eye look in a recent Instagram selfie

Catherine is set to play the infamous drug dealer Griselda Blanco in Lifetime’s much-anticipated biopic, Cocaine Godmother and last week, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her with her glam squad on set in Vancouver. In the image, Catherine showcased her natural beauty sporting minimal make-up, and looked ultra-stylish in a striped shirt teamed with jeans and black boots, and a vibrant bandana to accessorise. Also pictured was her hair stylist, Adam James Phillip, and make-up artist Trefor Proud, who were on hand to help transform her for the role.

My boys are just about to start their magic. My hair designer @adamjamesphillips and my makeup artist @trefor_proud at my side in the makeup trailer. So happy to be sharing this journey with you both. Love you. #GriseldaBlanco A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Catherine with her glam squad on the set of her latest film, Cocaine Godmother

And while Catherine is certainly genetically blessed, she gave us all a serious case of beauty envy earlier in the year, after showcasing a rather impressive make-up cabinet, full of creams, balms and mists all neatly tucked away in true picture-ready fashion. The ultra-organised cupboard included essentials from La Prairie and Chanel, along with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream – a hero product that plumps and hydrates the complexion – something that is evidently working in her favour.

STORY: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks summer-ready in cool statement sunglasses