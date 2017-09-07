victoria-beckham

Victoria Beckham reveals make-up routine

Victoria Beckham shared some helpful make-up tips

by Emmy Griffiths

Victoria Beckham has revealed an insight into her beauty regime by giving This Morning viewers a make-up tutorial. The mum-of-four, who is known for her flawless beauty looks, decided to create the perfect autumn look. She said: "My favourite look would be a strong, smokey, sexy, classic eye. The secret to flawless skin is an illuminating primer. When I fly I always like to use a primer that moisturises, hydrates and gives a glowing feel. When I land at the airport and there's a lot of photographers, no different for me than anyone else. Everyone's got to be camera ready now because of their phones."

GettyImages-459244340

Victoria gave a make-up tutorial 

Victoria's make-up artist, Wendy Rowe, also gave helpful tips during the masterclass, advising viewers to contour around the mouth with nude lipstick, as a way of making lips look fuller, and picking a tone one shade lighter than your natural lip colourVictoria also recommending using vanilla coloured eye-liner, explaining: "It matches your skin tone and it also makes the white of your eyes look bigger, more awake and fresher."

GettyImages-607578722

Victoria showed off how to do autumn look

She added: "I don't leave the house without my nude lipstick. I have them in every single one of my bags. I get a little obsessive! I'm obsessed with a nude lip liner. I have to tell you, one day I was doing my shoot with Wendy and she forgot the lip liner," Wendy jokily added: "I misplaced it – that's all I'm going to say! We managed to find it in the end though. I was going to call 999 but it was ok!" Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were impressed by the gorgeous looks, with Phil saying; "Nice ideas and nicely done."

