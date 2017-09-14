Lisa Riley is glowing in radiant wedding photo The stunning TV star received plenty of compliments on her hair and make-up

Lisa Riley radiated confidence in a stunning new wedding photo posted on Instagram. The Loose Women presenter, who was recently maid of honour at her best friend's wedding, shared a snapshot of her hair and beauty look from the day, which went down a treat with fans.

In the photo, the former Emmerdale actress was dressed in a stylish grey wrap dress, with her long brunette hair styled in loose waves and a side French braid. Lisa, who often opts for a bold, smoky eye on the days she appears on Loose Women, was pictured with a far softer look. Her eyes were enhanced with a lilac eyeshadow and outline of black liner, while a glowy base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks made for a radiant complexion.

Still LOVING all the photos coming through from my best mates Nicolas wedding where I was overjoyed to be her Maid Of Honour!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Lisa Riley looked stunning at her best friend's wedding

Messages came flooding in shortly after Lisa shared the photo with her fans, with one writing: "You look absolutely beautiful. You're hair, make-up, radiance and confidence. Such an inspiration." Another added: "Your hair style and colour really suits you in this picture."

Lisa has been on a well-documented weight loss journey throughout the last few years, and dropped an incredible 12 stone after completely changing her lifestyle. However, after losing the weight, the star was left with a stone of loose skin and 60 stretch marks across her stomach. Lisa made the decision to document her surgery journey to raise awareness of the effects of excess skin following weight loss in her new ITV show, Lisa Riley's Baggy Body Club.

This person on the left became this person on the right...with ALOT of hard work and determination...if you want to see the documentary which documents part of the journey WATCH ITV TONIGHT 10.40pm "Baggy Body Club" and see for yourselves...💛💛💛 A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

The star posted a before-and-after photo of her weight loss

On Monday, Lisa posted a photo collage showing two photos of herself, one before and one after her weight loss. Captioning the picture, she wrote: "This person on the left became this person on the right...with ALOT of hard work and determination...if you want to see the documentary which documents part of the journey WATCH ITV TONIGHT 10.40pm "Baggy Body Club" and see for yourselves..." The picture led to fans branding her a "role model" and "inspiration."