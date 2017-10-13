Rochelle Humes' daughter gives her a makeover The Saturdays singer found a new way to entertain her little girl – and the results are hilarious!

Rochelle Humes rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to beauty, and often shares gorgeous photographs showing her rocking the latest make-up trends. However, the down-to-earth star proved she isn’t afraid of trying out new looks either, especially if it results in keeping her young daughter entertained. On Thursday, the doting mum shared a series of hilarious video clips showing her four-year-old Alaia-Mai applying make-up on her mum.

Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai got creative with her mum's make-up

In the footage, the adorable little girl is seen getting creative with Rochelle's lipgloss, decorating her forehead, cheeks and lips. Alaia is then heard asking Rochelle whether she will be putting the photos on her Instagram account, telling her mum: "Then your work friends will say 'Rochelle Humes looks like a clown'" with a giggle. The Saturdays singer can then be heard adding: "I have thought of an ingenious new before-bedtime activity – not!"

Rochelle shared the funny video of her new look on Instagram stories

Rochelle is certainly a glamorous mum. Back in August, she got into the festival spirit at V Festival, and rocked a gorgeous make-up look for the occasion. The 28-year-old singer posted a photo of her at the event with a friend. Her eyelids were dusted with a rose gold eyeshadow, and lash-lengthening mascara was applied to her top lashes. To add a touch of glitz and glamour to her look, Rochelle applied stick on gemstones just below her eyes. Her skin meanwhile, looked flawless with a glowy, natural coverage and a sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks.

Rochelle's makeover by her daughter Alaia

Rochelle also enjoys playing around with different hairstyles, which have recently included volume-heavy curls, a sleek, straight do and pretty milkmaid braids – that were styled by the star's mum, Roz Wiseman. Showing off her chic braid in an Instagram video, the TV presenter joked: "When your Mum comes over to watch the kids and you make her braid your hair like you're 10 again."