Inside the luxury hospital where Amal and George Clooney reportedly welcomed their twins

George Clooney and Amal welcomed their "healthy and happy" twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney, on 6 June. The couple, who married in September 2014, had been preparing for their babies' arrival in their country retreat located in the picturesque village of Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire, but it seems the new parents travelled all the way to London to welcome their first children.

According to reports, Amal, 39, gave birth to her and George's twins at The Kensington Wing, which is located on the 3rd Floor of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Amal and George Clooney are parents to Ella and Alexander, born 6 June

The Kensington Wing, which is where Cheryl reportedly also welcomed her first baby, has 16 individual rooms with ensuite bathrooms. The rooms are equipped with custom beds, 24-hour room service, televisions, refrigerators, hair dryers, complimentary toiletries and Wi-Fi access. The luxury hospital wing also offers several services any new mum would appreciate, such as a 24/7 on-call consultant obstetricians, one-to-one midwife care in labour, baby check completed by a consultant neonatologist and postnatal physiotherapy advice. One of the gynaecologists at The Kensington Wing is Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who helped deliver the Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015.

And new parents needn't worry about food. According to the facility's official website, they will be able to choose from "our à la carte menus, designed in collaboration with our expert dieticians and prepared by our dedicated team of chefs".

The A-List treatment will set new parents back a total of £5,600 for a normal delivery while the Midwifery Led Care Platinum Package costs £9,100.

The couple have certainly chosen the ideal location to welcome their first children. Chelsea Trust Chief Executive Heather Lawrence previously called the services on offer at The Kensington Wing a "Rolls-Royce" option: "Quite a lot of women are well into their forties, professional and affluent who are risk-averse and have fertility issues. They're looking for tranquillity, calm and space which is difficult to achieve on the NHS. The quality of care is exactly the same between private and NHS. It's just a different environment.

"We're providing the Rolls-Royce end of private maternity care and the money can be used to improve services instead of going to the private sector," she said.