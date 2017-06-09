George Clooney and wife Amal are absolute naturals with their twins The actor and the human rights lawyer welcomed their son Alexander and daughter Ella on Tuesday

George Clooney and his wife Amal have taken to parenthood like a duck to water. The couple, who welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella on Tuesday, are settling in to their new roles and couldn't be happier. Speaking to People, Amal's mum Baria Alamuddin said: "Amal and George were so beautiful, they were so happy, so contented. You just look at them and you feel like they've been a mother and father for their whole lives."

The doting grandmother, who was present at the births, added: "Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies… cuddled together, and seeing the joy on Amal and George's faces, it's one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can't express in words." The births brought "almost unrealistic pure joy," said Baria, concluding that she is "the most blessed human being on earth" to have such gorgeous grandchildren.

News of the twins' birth was announced on Tuesday in a statement released by the proud new parents. It read: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days." According to reports, Amal, 39, and George, 56, welcomed Ella and Alexander in the exclusive Kensington Wing of London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Cheryl and Liam Payne are said to have used the same facility when they welcomed their first child together, son Bear, back in March.

Amal's mum has previously spoken about her joy, telling French publication AFP: "We are over the moon! It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well." Amal's father Ramzi Alamuddin, who lives in Beirut, told the publication: "They are in great heath. All is perfect. I am very happy for them," adding that George and Amal will be "great parents".