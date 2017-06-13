julia-stiles-preston-cook

Julia Stiles pregnant with her first baby!

The star is expecting a child with fiancé Preston J Cook

by Gemma Strong

Julia Stiles is expecting her first baby. The 36-year-old actress and her fiancé Preston J Cook will welcome their child at the end of the year, her publicist has confirmed. Julia debuted her baby bump during a visit to Magic FM in London on Tuesday, her rounded tummy clearly visible as she walked around central London after the interview.

Julia Stiles debuted her baby bump while out in London this week

Julia and Preston got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015 while on holiday in Isla Grande, Colombia. At the time, she shared a sweet photo on her Instagram, showing the couple holding hands with a beautiful sunset in the background. "Best Christmas Ever," she wrote alongside. Speaking to People afterwards, Julia said: "All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkelling. The city was really nice too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great."

Julia and her fiancé Preston J Cook at the BAFTA Awards in February

But the 10 Things I Hate About You actress admitted that the couple weren't in a hurry to tie the knot. "I'm not getting a ton of marital advice," she said. "We're really slow on the wedding planning so I haven't really been soliciting advice. Someday told me about radical empathy, but I'm still trying to figure out what that means. I'm trying to figure out what makes it radical."

Congratulations to Julia and Preston!

