George Clooney calls Amal an 'Olympic athlete' mum and talks fatherhood The actor has twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal

Suffice to say George Clooney's life has changed since he and wife Amal welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander earlier this summer. The Hollywood star opened up about his new role of fatherhood to the Associated Press admitting, "Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying."

"Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit," the Oscar winner revealed. Having two little ones in the house also means extra cleaning for George. "I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," he said. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."

The couple welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, in June Photo: Barry King/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney take well-deserved night off parenting duty

The Hollywood star, whose twins were born in June, admitted that he did not see himself becoming a father at his age. He shared, "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

George praised his wife Amal's parenting skills Photo: Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney’s oldest twin revealed!

Thankfully George has a great partner as he navigates parenthood — wife Amal, 39, whom he married in 2014. The dad-of-two praised his spouse, admitting she is a natural when it comes to being a mother. He said, "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."

The Suburbicon director noted that these days he is not interested in jumping in front of the cameras. "I'm in an interesting place in my life. I'm acting almost never - for a lot of reasons, mostly because I don't have any great interest in it and haven't read anything (good enough)," George said. "If somebody showed up with 'The Verdict,' I'd jump but it's not all that often you get 'Michael Clayton' kind of scripts. And if you're not going to get those, there's no real point at this point in my career."