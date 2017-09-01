Binky Felstead shows off flat stomach just ten weeks after giving birth The Born in Chelsea star and boyfriend JP welcomed their baby in June

Binky Felstead has already regained her incredible pre-baby figure just ten weeks after giving birth to baby India. The Born in Chelsea star floored fans as she took to Instagram to show off her enviably flat stomach, wearing a sports bra and gym leggings. "Today we're shooting a really exciting project. I cannot wait for you guys to see what it is so keep your eyes peeled," she told her followers, pointing to her personal trainer.

Binky, a fitness lover, also told fans that she was gradually getting back into training. Alongside a video at the gym, she wrote: "So I saw a post-natal specialist (I recommend this highly to all new mummies wanting to know how to get their bodies/ muscles/joints working properly again, and most importantly... What's going on down there!!!!... Before getting fully back into training) All is looking glory and I got the go ahead to get back to normal training and do some higher intensity exercise 1 or 2 x a week and workout the way I love to but still being careful and listening to my body... and the rest stick to my running and weights. I'm slowly starting to feel myself again which is so exciting."

Binky showed off her enviably flat stomach

Binky and JP take baby India on This Morning

The new mum, 27, welcomed her daughter India with her boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson on 12 June. The couple recently enjoyed a day out at the beach, where Josh praised his girlfriend for her beautiful body. "Binks felt insecure about this photo because of her post baby body. So I wanted to upload it to show how proud of her I am, and how beautiful I think she is! @binkyfelstead #takethathoodieoff," he wrote.

The TV star gave birth in June

In June, Binky and JP introduced their daughter to HELLO! in an exclusive shoot, with the brunette beauty saying: "It was a dream labour. There was no screaming or crying and it wasn't like in a movie. It was all over very quickly." JP, who cut the cord, added: "I burst into tears when she was born… When you've seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you've never felt before. I can't describe how much admiration I have for her for what she's been through… it's a new feeling in my heart."