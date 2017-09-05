Danielle Lloyd shares adorable photos of sons starting school The model, 33, is due to welcome her fourth baby any day now

Danielle Lloyd is one proud mum! The pregnant model, who is expecting her fourth baby, has shared photos of her three sons Archie, Harry and George looking immaculate as they set off for school. It was an extra special time for her youngest George, who was starting his first day at 'big school'. "Boys off to school looking all smart," Danielle wrote on Instagram, followed by another solo picture of her littlest. "George's first day at school can't believe my baby is all grown up," she cooed.

Danielle shares her three children with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, who she was married to from 2012 to 2014. The star is due to give birth any day now to her fourth son – and first baby – with fiancé Michael O'Neill. She recently shared a photo of her very large baby bump, writing: "He is low, come on baby."

Boys off to school looking all smart 💙🌎😍 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Danielle has three sons with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara

Back in April, the former Miss England model found out her baby's gender live on air, during an episode of Loose Women. "I'm so happy!" said Danielle, when a nurse revealed she is having a boy. "I'm going to be overrun with boys! I'm excited now! At least I know and can prepare for another messy boy!"

Danielle's young children are clearly her priority. Back in 2015, shortly after the breakdown of her marriage to footballer Jamie, she told HELLO! magazine: "Everything I do now is for the boys. They're the only things that have been keeping me going over the past year." Of her unfaithful ex, who confessed he had cheated on her several times, Danielle said: "It's just embarrassing and degrading, not just to me but to the kids as well. I know Jamie does love his family but I know there is no going back. I've forgiven him but I can't forget what he did."