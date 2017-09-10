Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra welcome second baby - see the sweet photos! The cycling champion is overjoyed at becoming a father again

Congratulations to Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra! The couple have welcomed their second baby, a little girl named Chloe Rose Carol. Overjoyed at becoming a dad again, the cycling champion took to his social media pages to share the happy news. Chris posted an adorable photo of his new-born daughter dressed in white, with the message: “Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! Born at 36 weeks, 4lbs 14oz, @SarraHoy and Chloe doing really well x.” The couple also have a son Callum, age two.

Absolutely delighted to announce the arrival this week of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy!! 😍Born at 36 weeks, 4lb14oz, Chloe and @sarrahoy doing really well. X A post shared by Chris Hoy (@chrishoy1) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

Fans posted messages of congratulations to the Olympian, with one writing: “Congratulations to you all!! She looks beautiful.” Another said: “Delighted for you all. That’s a complete set all safe and sound, happy days.” A third follower told the sports star: “Congratulations to the whole family, and welcome to the world Chloe! You have amazing parents.” Another said: “Such lovely news, massive congratulations to you and @sarrahoy and big brother Callum!”

More than a little family resemblance already between Chloe and her big brother Callum! 😍 A post shared by Chris Hoy (@chrishoy1) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

Mum Sarra also posted a message on her Twitter page. She said: “We owe a huge debt of thanks to our local hospital & amazing staff, who gave me the most incredible care, while our family of 3 became 4.” The famous couple had a tough time when their first baby Callum was born 11 weeks early and weighing just 2lbs 2oz in 2014.

She's a wee cracker! 😍Well done @sarrahoy 😘 A post shared by Chris Hoy (@chrishoy1) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

At the time, Sarra told TV’s Lorraine: "Hopefully it's something that other people can take comfort from. I would never have thought I would have ventured down that road again but actually time is a great healer and we're so excited about it." Asked whether she felt more anxious this time around, Sarra replied: "Maybe. The point is, prematurity or having a sick baby, it's unexpected for most people. So that's the shock of it. It might not happen again, but we'll see."

Sarra – who is an ambassador for the charity Bliss, which helps provide care and support for premature and sick babies and their families - also opened up about the kind of father Olympic champion Chris is. "He's just such a lovely, lovely dad to Callum, and he adores him," she said. "And I think he's now, knowing how wonderful it is with Callum now, he's super excited about this next one."