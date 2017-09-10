chris-hoy-sarra

Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra welcome second baby - see the sweet photos!

The cycling champion is overjoyed at becoming a father again

by Sophie Hamilton

Congratulations to Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra! The couple have welcomed their second baby, a little girl named Chloe Rose Carol. Overjoyed at becoming a dad again, the cycling champion took to his social media pages to share the happy news. Chris posted an adorable photo of his new-born daughter dressed in white, with the message: “Delighted to announce the safe arrival of Chloe Rose Carol Hoy this week! Born at 36 weeks, 4lbs 14oz, @SarraHoy and Chloe doing really well x.” The couple also have a son Callum, age two.

Fans posted messages of congratulations to the Olympian, with one writing: “Congratulations to you all!! She looks beautiful.” Another said: “Delighted for you all. That’s a complete set all safe and sound, happy days.” A third follower told the sports star: “Congratulations to the whole family, and welcome to the world Chloe! You have amazing parents.” Another said: “Such lovely news, massive congratulations to you and @sarrahoy and big brother Callum!”

 

Mum Sarra also posted a message on her Twitter page. She said: “We owe a huge debt of thanks to our local hospital & amazing staff, who gave me the most incredible care, while our family of 3 became 4.” The famous couple had a tough time when their first baby Callum was born 11 weeks early and weighing just 2lbs 2oz in 2014.

 

At the time, Sarra told TV’s Lorraine: "Hopefully it's something that other people can take comfort from. I would never have thought I would have ventured down that road again but actually time is a great healer and we're so excited about it." Asked whether she felt more anxious this time around, Sarra replied: "Maybe. The point is, prematurity or having a sick baby, it's unexpected for most people. So that's the shock of it. It might not happen again, but we'll see."

Sarra – who is an ambassador for the charity Bliss, which helps provide care and support for premature and sick babies and their families - also opened up about the kind of father Olympic champion Chris is. "He's just such a lovely, lovely dad to Callum, and he adores him," she said. "And I think he's now, knowing how wonderful it is with Callum now, he's super excited about this next one."

