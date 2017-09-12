Loading the player...

David Beckham's pregnant sister Joanne shows off baby bump in gorgeous photo Joanne is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kris Donnelly

Joanne Beckham suits pregnancy! David Beckham's sister has posted a gorgeous photo of herself proudly showing off her bump, as she revealed she can feel her baby kick. Posing side-on and highlighting her new curve in an all-black, skin-tight outfit, Joanne wrote: "B A B Y . P E N D I N G 😍... can't wait to meet this little one! Gets me so excited when I feel the kicks... ! #baby #love."

The mum-to-be, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kris Donnelly, confirmed her pregnancy last month after weeks of rumours. She shared a very sweet baby bump photo while on holiday with Kris and wrote: "WHEN. TWO. BECOME. THREE!!! If someone had told us at the start of the year how our lives would change I would never have believed it… Baby Donnelly en route!"

It's thought that Joanne – the younger sister of footballer David – is about five months pregnant. A friend told the Sun: "Joanne and Kris are over the moon. Her parents Ted and Sandra are looking forward to having another grandchild. And David's kids are excited about having a new cousin – especially Harper."

Joanne, meanwhile, is clearly a doting aunt to David and Victoria's four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – and often shares candid snapshots of the famous family on her Instagram page. Earlier this month, she posted an adorable throwback of Romeo to celebrate his 15th birthday. "H A P P Y . B I R T H D A Y @romeobeckham! I hope your day is as special as you are!! What a caring and lovely boy your growing up to be! Really proud of you! Love this picture you've still got the same cute face! Haha Lots of love jojo," she wrote.