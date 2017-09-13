Binky Felstead admits baby has 'put a strain' on her relationship with JP The former Made in Chelsea star has launched her debut collection with My 1st Years

Binky Felstead is embracing motherhood and floating on cloud nine, but the new mum has also admitted that having a baby has put pressure on her relationship with boyfriend JP. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the launch of her My 1st Years collection, Binky said: "I feel like Josh and I are better than ever, but of course having a baby does put extra strain on a relationship. You're both tired, you're both snappy because you're tired."

She added: "And actually, more so, it's nothing to do with having a baby, but Josh is just so messy to live with and he won't do his jobs so I have to tell him what to do, and I feel like a bossy mum. But he's been amazing. He's a great dad."

Binky was speaking as she launched her first collection, With Love From Binky, with My 1st Years, the personalised children's gift brand that shot to fame after Prince George was pictured wearing one of their dressing gowns. The collection includes a sleepsuit, pyjama set, comforter, blanket, bibs and more, in pink, blue and grey.

"I've been a customer of My 1st Years for a few years because one of my friend's got pregnant," said Binky, who gave birth to daughter India in June. "It's the best present to buy – everyone loves personalised gifts. And so when they asked me to have a meeting, I jumped at the chance. I'm loving it, I'm loving it."

Of her designs, she added: "It's clean, classy, chic. I think babies don't need a lot of patterns and colours because they are naturally beautiful so something quite simple and cute, like the crowns, simple blues, with their initials on, that's perfect."

The With Love From Binky collection with My 1st Years is available from www.my1styears.com/Binky.