Rosie O'Donnell's estranged daughter, 20, announces her pregnancy Chelsea Alliegro said Rosie will not be a part of the child's life

Rosie O’Donnell's eldest daughter has announced her pregnancy. Chelsea Alliegro, who is estranged from the TV star, is expecting her first baby with her husband Nick Alliegro. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chelsea, 20, said: "It's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it. I really don't care if I have a boy or a girl, I'm just hoping for a healthy baby. Nick would really like a boy. But as far as I am concerned so long as it's healthy, that's what matters."

Rosie O'Donnell pictured with daughters Chelsea (left) and Vivienne

Chelsea, who is nine weeks pregnant and due to give birth in early May 2018, told the publication that Rosie will not be a part of her child's life. She said: "Rosie will not have a part in this child's life… Rosie and I don't have a relationship any more. I don't think it can ever be mended. I really don't think there is any hope for our relationship."

Chelsea and Rosie, 55, have had a turbulent relationship for a number of years. In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, but was found safely a week later at the home of her then-boyfriend. In 2016, Chelsea met 31-year-old Nick, and they tied the knot three months later.

The View star with her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds

News of Chelsea's pregnancy comes just one week after Rosie's ex-wife Michelle Rounds died, having reportedly committed suicide. Rosie and Michelle were married from June 2012 until their separation in November 2014. Together they were parents to adopted four-year-old daughter Dakota. "I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy," Rosie said in a statement at the time. "Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."

Rosie was previously married to Kelli Carpenter. The couple tied the knot in February 2004 and share four children together; Chelsea, Parker, 22, Blake, 17, and Vivienne, 14.