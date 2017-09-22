Fearne Cotton shares 'magical' photo of children Rex and Honey The doting mum delighted fans with a rare picture of her two children

Fearne Cotton's children are the sweetest! The doting mum posted a cute photo of her son and daughter looking out at the window early in the morning, captioning it: "Morning dreamers Hello Thursday! We're ready for ya!" In the shot, which was shared on the TV presenter's Instagram page, four-year-old Rex and Honey, one, were pictured standing up on the sofa in their pyjamas to admire their view, which overlooked a church.

The candid shot got Fearne's fans in a festive mood. One wrote: "That's made me feel warm and fuzzy, like Christmas is coming," while another said: "This looks like a Christmas card." Others were impressed with the picturesque view from the family's home. "Where's this magical view," one asked. Another added: "What a lovely view you have of the church and reminds me of old times when the kids were looking out for Father Christmas x"

Both Rex and Honey were kitted out in sweet pyjamas – Rex wore a top with a dinosaur print teamed with fun monster-adorned trousers, while Honey looked adorable in a white grow bag. The siblings are often photographed in vibrant outfits on the occasions Fearne shares photos of them on social media, with Honey even modelling pieces from her mum's new childrenswear range for Boots Mini Club, which was launched in August this year.

Fearne's 31-piece collection has been a big hit with fellow mums, with prices starting from just £7.99, and items designed for kids aged nine months to six years. The mother-of-two, who is married to rocker Jesse Wood, described creating the clothing range as a "dream."

She said: "It’s a dream to be able to combine two of my favourite things; fashion, and my kids. I’m a real perfectionist and the team at mini club are the same, so we’ve really pushed ourselves to create cool but wearable clothes that are affordable for parents too."