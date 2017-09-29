Katie Piper shares sweet photo of daughter Belle as she announces debut theatre tour The public speaker will be going on tour with her new baby next spring

Katie Piper has posted the cutest photo of her daughter Belle as the pair got ready for the school run on Friday morning. The author, who is embarking on her first live theatre tour next year, took to Instagram to share the familial moment with fans. "Today is my day off so I get to do the school run - 6.45am this morning 'mum I want 8 scalp plaits and beads in my hair for school please' this is my improvisation through very tired and late eyes!" wrote Katie.

The sweet post comes after Katie spoke to HELLO! Online about her new theatre tour, her adorable daughter and her second pregnancy. Katie, 33, will be touring the country from March to May 2018 for her What's in My Head theatre show. The philanthropist will cover a range of topics from self-confidence and anxiety to social media, and answer questions she is frequently asked by fans.

Katie has a three-year-old daughter Belle

"It's not just about my journey. It's also about mental health, my own personal struggles with anxiety and depression and how I overcame that. Things that worked with me – techniques, mantras and coping mechanisms," said Katie, who is heavily pregnant with her second baby. The TV star also revealed: "My new baby is going to come on the tour. He or she will only be a few months old. I don't think I could trust Belle to come because she'll probably heckle me in the audience! But no, she'll be at kindergarten, and I'll be going home to see her in between each show.

"I do talk a little bit about her and family life and what it was like to get back to dating. The show heavily focuses on confidence and self-worth and self-esteem, and as people who read my books will know, that's something I struggled with when trying to meet a new partner."

Katie also praised Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry for shining a light on mental health – a main topic of discussion on her tour. She praised the Duchess for her emphasis on early intervention with children, saying: "I think the way you can do it with young children is be conscious of the messages you're saying.

"So in the house, even if I did feel like, 'Oh I'm having a fat day,' I wouldn't say that in front of Belle because I wouldn't want to start putting focus and emphasis on body shaming and appearance and self-worth on our weight and height. It's being conscious of what might be a throwaway comment in front of adults, but could actually really heavily influence a young mind."

Tickets for Katie's What's In My Head tour are on sale now

Tickets for What's In My Head are available at venue box offices and through Katie's website www.katiepiperandyou.co.uk.