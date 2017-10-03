Ex-EastEnders star Shane Richie reveals adoption plans with wife Christie Goddard EastEnders star Shane has three children with Christie

They are already proud parents to three beautiful children, but former EastEnders actor Shane Richie has revealed that he and his wife Christie Goddard are considering adopting a baby. The couple, who share daughters Lolita, nine, and Romani, six, and son Mackenzie, 11, are hoping to expand their family now that their children are older. Shane, 53, told The Sun: "We're talking about adopting. We may go down the foster route, which means we can get any age. Because my children are six, nine and 11 we might get a baby." He added: "Although we could have more children I think it's because we can have children that we think 'why don't we?'"

The actor, who is famous for playing pub landlord Alfie Moon in EastEnders, is also a father to sons Shane Roche Jr, 28, and Jake Roche, 25, from his marriage to Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan. This is not the first time Shane has talked about adoption. In 2011, shortly after becoming a father for the fifth time, the British star told HELLO! that he and wife Christie were "serious" about adoption. He confessed: "We certainly would do it. We were talking about looking into it at Christmas so we can spend some quality time with Romani this summer."

He continued: "We know we'll have to jump through hoops, but it's something we are serious about, so we are going to get someone round from the local council to talk through what we have to do. There's enough love in this house and enough room and I think we could give a kid a chance who may not necessarily otherwise get a chance. We are definitely up for it." Christie agreed, adding: "I would love more kids. Motherhood is everything I dreamt it would be. All I wanted was to be married and to have children and to be happy - I couldn't ask for anything more. We have talked about adopting, so we will see."