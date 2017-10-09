Geri Horner takes baby Monty swimming – see sweet photo The former Spice Girl, 45, welcomed her son with husband Christian in January

Geri Horner had the best start to the week. The former Spice Girl took her son Monty for a swimming lesson, and shared the cutest photo from her "winning at life" moment. Geri, 45, took to Instagram to post the snap of the pair cuddling in the pool as she wrote: "Monty's swimming lesson! What a way to start monday. #winningatlife moment."

The doting mum and her husband Christian welcomed their adorable bundle of joy in January. Geri, who is also the proud mother to 11-year-old daughter Bluebell, announced on Instagram: "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty." Olivia is Christian's daughter from his previous relationship.

"Monty's swimming lesson!" Geri shared

The former Spice Girl recently opened up to HELLO! about her eight-month-old, saying: "He's our gift. He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby – such a cuddler – and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of 'That's my boy'. It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He's a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we'll encounter a bit of protest and I think, 'Ah, there's the Halliwell!'"

Of her son, she said: "He's our gift"

Geri also revealed that she hasn't ruled out having another baby. "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great," she said. "But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have."

Opening up about finding happiness with Christian, the singer also said: "It has been a total revelation to me, meeting a man I can completely be myself with. We have a very playful relationship – we tease each other a lot. Before Christian and I got together, I had no interest in marriage. I was the classic singleton, always getting myself into romantic gaffes that never worked out."