Serena Williams has shared a blissful look inside her life with baby daughter Alexis Olympia. The tennis star took to Snapchat on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse at her six-week-old child, looking radiant as she cradled her firstborn against her chest. At one point, she could also be seen gently kissing Alexis on her forehead. Serena and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their baby girl on 1 September and have been chronicling her first few weeks on social media, even creating an Instagram and Twitter account for her.

Earlier in the week, Serena, 36, shared her excitement with fans as she experienced buying a pack of nappies for the first time. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Today I bought my first bag of diapers. I felt so grown picking out the bag. I may have even looked around hoping someone saw me. Haha."

That same day, it was also announced that Serena will make her competitive comeback to tennis in January to defend her title at the Australian Open – the same tournament in which she beat her older sister Venus in the final while she was pregnant. Speaking at a news conference, tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed that the athlete "is planning" on playing in the 15-28th January competition. "Serena will be back," he said. "We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of Grand Slams."

Serena herself has previously spoken about her return to tennis, telling Gayle King earlier this year: "I definitely plan on coming back. I'm not done yet. If [Venus is] still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby's going to be in the stands, and hopefully cheering for me."