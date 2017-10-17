Sam Claflin and pregnant wife Laura Haddock expecting second baby The couple already have a son Pip, who turns two in December

Congratulations are in order for Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock – the couple are expecting their second child. Laura, 32, showed off her growing baby bump as she attended a jewellery launch on Monday night, looking gorgeous in a pastel pink dress. The actress sported a radiant pregnancy glow and cradled her stomach as she posed for photos.

Laura and Sam, 31, are already the proud parents to a son Pip, who turns two in December. The couple are notoriously private about their family life and didn't reveal their child's gender until six months after the birth. Ahead of his first Father's Day as a dad, the Me Before You star told People: "I don't get the opportunity to spend as much time with him as I'd like to. So I think after Me Before You finishes – which is just before Father's Day – I will have a bit of family time.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Laura showed off her baby bump at a jewellery launch

"Just with the little man. I don't know what to expect – I have no expectations. I've never had that to look forward to before. I always thought, naïvely, that I knew what it would be like. I always thought that I'd understand. But it's like another level of love that you've never experienced before." Of fatherhood, Sam added: "You can't describe to someone unless [they're] in it… The rewards are just endless. He's literally the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Catch up with all the latest baby news!

The actress showed a hint of her baby bump in June

The couple, who started dating in 2011, married in a private ceremony in July 2013. The actor said that it was love at first sight when he met Laura at an audition. "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend," the Pirates of the Caribbean star has previously said. "We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark. We found out we had the same agent and then bumped into each other the next morning at [a London Underground] station.

"I didn't know anything about her other than that her name was Laura, she was very attractive and she seemed lovely. But I went home, woke my friend up at 7am and said, 'I just met the girl I want to marry. I love this girl like, I love her. She's perfect'."