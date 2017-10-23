paloma-faith

Paloma Faith reveals she is raising her child to be gender-neutral

Singer welcomed her first child with boyfriend Leyman Lahcine in December

by Gemma Strong

Paloma Faith has revealed she will be raising her child to be gender-neutral. The singer welcomed her first baby with French boyfriend Leyman Lahcine in December, but has declined to confirm its name or sex. "I just want them to be who they want to be," the 36-year-old told the Mirror at the Q Awards, while explaining her approach to gender-neutral parenting, which involves not dressing her child in stereotypical 'boy/girl' colours, such as pink or blue. "I'm loving being a mum," she added. "I want two or three kids in all, and they'll all be gender-neutral."

paloma-faith-leyman-lahcine

Paloma announced the arrival of her baby on Instagram sharing a heartfelt thank you to the NHS following a "difficult labour" which resulted in an "emergency caesarean". "The devotion, kindness, and commitment shown by all of them was second to none and I am humbled by the whole experience," she wrote. "I really believe the NHS to be one of the great achievements of this country and it should be respected and protected by all."

 

God bless the NHS!!! #angelsonearth #iamamother

A post shared by Paloma Faith (@palomafaith) on

The singer announced her baby's safe arrival on Instagram

She later opened up about the difficult birth during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show. "[Before I said], 'I'm going to do hypnobirthing, no drugs, be this perfect Earth Mother' and then everything that could go wrong went wrong and I had all the drugs imaginable and 20 hours of labour and an emergency caesarean and a premature baby," she explained. "So as I said, I went to hell. It's the absolute most incredible thing that's ever happened to me… It's just like nothing prepares you for it and you enter into this secret club with other parents… Now I finally feel part of something having been an outsider for my entire life."

