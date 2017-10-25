Jenson Button's ex-wife Jessica Michibata gives birth to baby girl - see the sweet picture F1 driver Jenson Button split from Jessica in 2015

Huge congratulations to Jessica Michibata, who has welcomed her first child into the world. The ex-wife of Formula One driver Jenson Button took to Instagram to announce the safe arrival of a baby girl, named Joy. The new mother, 33, shared a sweet picture of herself cosying up to her newborn, and alongside the snap, she wrote: "Words cannot describe how happy I feel and how much love I have for this beautiful soul...Welcome to the world Joy." She added: "Thank you for choosing me as your mother, I will love you forever and ever and ever." Jessica, who is yet to reveal the identity of the baby's father, later thanked fans in Japanese for their support, and announced that her daughter had arrived three weeks earlier than planned.

News of Jessica's pregnancy was confirmed in August. The Japanese model revealed her exciting news on Instagram, sharing one snapshot taken at her baby shower in which she posed with a 'Baby Girl' cake. She also uploaded a number of baby bump photos, including one taken on the beach in which she cradled her blossoming bump. "Feeling summery and blessed," she wrote alongside it. Jessica was previously in a seven-year relationship with Jenson, they tied the knot in 2014 but divorced one year later.

Feeling bigger and bigger day by day! Currently having some serious acid reflux 😣 Anyone else struggling with it? #preggoprobs 妊娠中は人によっていろんな症状が出ると思いますが、私は妊娠初期から胃酸の逆流に悩まされていました。妊娠も後期に入り日々お腹が大きくなるにつれて、胃酸の逆流がもっと強くなってきたのですが、皆さんも同じような悩みはありますか？ A post shared by Jessica Michibata (@jessicamichibata) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Speaking to HELLO! a short while after their nuptials, Jessica opened up about their "incredible" wedding day. "It was very private and intimate," she revealed. "We wrote our own vows because we wanted to say something that was personal to just the two of us. I designed my own dress – something very simple and modest – and I could hear my sisters crying at several points during the service." News of the couple's split came as a surprise. A spokesperson for the F1 driver told MailOnline at the time: "Jenson and Jessica have decided to go their separate ways and it is very amicable. There is no-one else involved."